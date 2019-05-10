Remove city councillor from committee due to developer ties, report says

Coun. Jan Harder has violated the councillor code of conduct by hiring the daughter of developer Jack Stirling and should be removed from her position as chair of the planning committee, the integrity commissioner said in his report released Friday.

In a 101-page report, Integrity Commissioner Robert Marleau recommends Harder be removed from the planning committee, which she has chaired for seven years, as well as the board of the Ottawa Community Lands Development Corp., and dock her pay for 15 days.

City council will have to vote on whether to approve the recommendations next Wednesday.

Harder has represented Barrhaven for nearly 24 years, and was first elected in 1997 to the council of the former City of Nepean. She became chair of Ottawa's planning committee in December 2014.

The planning committee oversees all development and urban planning in Ottawa, and its decisions to rezone properties or allow official plan amendments typically have significant financial benefit for the owners.

More to come.