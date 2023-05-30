Nurse's timeline of events to be challenged, jail death inquiry hears

A nurse at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) who has testified about the day an inmate was sent to hospital was told to expect challenges to her timeline in upcoming testimony.

Shannon Sargent, 34, was found unresponsive on July 20, 2016, while in custody.

A mandatory inquest into her death began Monday and is expected to last 10 days. After hearing from witnesses, the jury will decide how and by what means she died. It may also issue a list of recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

On Thursday, the fourth day of the inquiry, Diane Longmuir, the minimal security day nurse at the facility at the time of Sargent's death, was questioned by several lawyers.

The inquest heard earlier this week that everyone admitted to OCDC is seen by a nurse before being sent into the living area.

But one day before Sargent's death, the admitting correctional officer, Rhonda Winter, called Longmuir and said Sargent should be seen right away.

When Longmuir arrived, she said Sargent, whom she'd seen several times before in the institution, looked dishevelled and weak and was slumped over — all out of character for her. She became very concerned after checking Sargent's vital signs, she said.

Had just left hospital

According to an agreed statement of facts, Sargent had discharged herself from hospital July 15, despite being advised against it.

On July 18, she was arrested and held overnight in an Ottawa Police Service cell to await a bail hearing the next day.

After a court appearance, she was escorted to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, complaining of chest pains and heart issues. She was then remanded and admitted to the detention centre.

Longmuir testified that she wanted to get Sargent back to the hospital, but the lead corrections officer on shift argued that wasn't necessary as Sargent was just there and had been cleared.

Another corrections officer lamented that going to the hospital would disrupt his plans, Longmuir testified.

But Leo Russomanno, the lawyer representing one of the corrections officers, questioned her recollection of certain events.

He said he anticipated both of those officers would dispute the timing in their own testimony, and that she couldn't have argued with them at the same time as one ended their shift at 5:30 p.m. and the other didn't start until 6 p.m.

Sargent complained of chest pains at heart issues at The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus before being admitted into custody on July 19, one day before her death. (Chris Rands/CBC)

Russomanno further questioned Longmuir's recollection by pointing to a time notation in her paperwork.

Sargent arrived at OCDC just before 4 p.m., and her papers indicated it was 6 p.m. when she finally was sent back to hospital. But Longmuir testified she believed Sargent had been dispatched well before then.

Longmuir said the paperwork was wrong because she'd focused on getting Sargent to hospital and filled it out afterward.

She said it was common for inmates coming from hospital to be admitted to OCDC without discharge papers from medical staff.

More details of hospital escort

Thursday's inquest also heard from corrections officer Erin Montgomery, one of two officers who eventually accompanied Sargent to the hospital on July 19.

Montgomery testified that the other officer assigned to escort Sargent told her that he didn't want to, because he had plans with his family the next day.

"He appeared to be upset," Montgomery said.

They did take Sargent to hospital, and Montgomery testified she stayed in the van with her while the other officer spoke to hospital staff.

Sargent had been complaining about a sore chest earlier, Montgomery said, but during the ride she told the officers she was feeling OK.

When the other officer returned, he told Montgomery that the hospital was refusing to triage Sargent as they'd seen her earlier that day.

This struck her as a bit odd, Montgomery testified, as it had never happened on any of her previous hospital escorts. She clarified with the other correctional officer, and he once again said the hospital medically cleared Sargent to return to the detention centre.

Montgomery, who has been working as a correctional officer at OCDC since 1999, said she got to know Sargent well over the years when she was incarcerated.

She loved to talk about her family, Montgomery said. Montgomery became visibly emotional as she addressed Sargent's daughter, Shauna, directly.

"Shannon always had a smile when she spoke about you. She would be so excited to show pictures of how well you're doing and how you've grown up," Montgomery told her.

Montgomery is expected to continue testifying Friday.