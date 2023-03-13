Woman now charged with 2nd-degree murder in infant's death

Ottawa police have added a second-degree murder charge to a woman first charged last week in the death of a seven-week-old boy.

She is also now facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death.

In a March 6 news release, police said charges were laid after the death in autumn 2021 and a 16-month investigation involving its homicide unit and its sexual assault and child abuse unit.

Two people, a man and a woman from Ottawa, were originally charged with failing to provide what's legally known as the necessaries of life.

In a news release Monday, police said the woman was charged with second-degree murder and criminal negligence causing death. She is still facing that charge of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

No additional charges were announced for the man charged last week.