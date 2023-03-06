Man, woman charged with death of infant boy in 2021

Ottawa police have charged two people in connection with the death of a seven-week-old boy in autumn 2021, alleging they didn't properly care for the infant.

In a news release, police said charges were laid after a 16-month investigation involving its homicide unit and its sexual assault and child abuse unit.

The infant died in late October 2021 on a residential street in the Britannia area, police said.

Boravy Buth and Patrick O'Connor, both from Ottawa and both age 35, have been charged. Police allege they failed to provide what's legally known as the necessaries of life.

Police said the two accused appeared in court on Saturday and remain in custody.