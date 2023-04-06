Where to warm up, shower and charge your devices in eastern Ontario and western Quebec

With tens of thousands of customers in eastern Ontario and western Quebec without power, facilities are opening up to allow people to charge devices and use the washroom.

Ottawa

Almost all city facilities in Ottawa are accessible to the public to charge devices and use the washroom, according to a tweet from Coun. Shawn Menard.

Not all facilities have showers or access to Wi-Fi.

We can now confirm that almost all City facilities are accessible to the public to charge their devices and access washrooms. The full list of City facilities is attached. Please note that not all facilities have showers or public wifi. #Ottawa #ottnews #ottawastorm

Gatineau

In Gatineau, Que., residents can shower, recharge devices and fill up water containers at the centre sportif de Gatineau at 850 Blvd. de la Gappe.

It will be open until 10 p.m. Thursday.

There are also three libraries that are open on their regular schedule Thursday: Donalda-Charron (255 Rue de Bruxelles), Maison du citoyen (25 rue Laurier) and Guy-Sanche (855 Blvd. de la Gappe).

If the power outages continue, the city suggests people reach out to family and friends for temporary accommodation.

The city is also advising people that updates will come through its website or social media accounts.

FREEZING RAIN – STATUS UPDATE

April 6th, 11:30 am

Western Quebec

Cantley

The community centre in Cantley, Que., will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

People who want to charge devices, need access to Wi-Fi, take a shower or get water can do so there.

The gym of the community centre will also be open to keep kids occupied.

The community centre is located next to the town hall at 6 Imp. des Étoiles.

Val-Des-Monts

Two centres will be open in Val-des-Monts Thursday.

The first, at 48 St. Joseph Rd. in Perkins, where you can fill up on water, recharge devices and warm up.

However, the washrooms and showers at this facility will not be available.

The second centre is located at 1 Carrefour Rd. in Saint-Pierre-de-Wakefield.

Here you can get water, power up devices warm up and use bathrooms.

Chelsea

In Chelsea, Que., the Meredith Centre at 23 Ch. Cecil will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

People can charge devices, fill up water bottles, have coffee and use the washroom and shower, though showers will be cold.

North Glengarry

Two convenience centres in North Glengarry will be open Thursday.

The Sandfield Centre at Island Park at 102 Derby Street West in Alexandria, and the Community Hall in Maxville will both be open for people.