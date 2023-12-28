Teen's body found in river after reports of group falling through ice

Police tape is strung up on a lock on the Rideau River Thursday morning near where emergency services are searching for a teenager who is still missing after falling through the ice while out with friends on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Patricia Sauzede-Bilodeau/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa police say they've found the body of a teenage boy in the Rideau River and the search for a second missing boy continues Thursday.

Ottawa paramedics said they first heard reports about four teenagers who fell through the ice near Nicholls Island Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Two teens were found and taken to hospital to be treated for mild hypothermia while a police diver was taken to hospital for what paramedics called a diving-related emergency.

Ottawa police said in a Thursday morning news release the two other missing people are boys age 16 and 17. Police divers found one of their bodies.

CBC News has spoken to Haitham Mohammed at the scene, who said the body is his 17-year-old son Ahmed Ahmed.

The search for the other missing boy stopped overnight and resumes Thursday morning, police said.

Emergency crews search the Rideau River near the south Ottawa community of Manotick overnight. (Radio-Canada)

Nicholls Island Road crosses the Rideau River around where the communities of Riverside South and Manotick meet, about 20 kilometres south of Ottawa's core.

Ottawa has had a warmer-than-average December with temperatures above the freezing mark for five straight days.

More to come.