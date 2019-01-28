Military chopper plucks man from ice floe near Kingston

A military helicopter had to be called in to help save a man stranded on an ice floe on Lake Ontario on the weekend.

OPP and the Loyalist Township Fire Department first got the call around 10 a.m. reporting a man on a drifting piece of ice off Amherst Island, just southwest of Kingston, Ont.

A helicopter was dispatched from nearby CFB Trenton, and rescuers plucked the uninjured man, 33, from the ice.

OPP took the opportunity to remind anyone venturing out onto the ice to exercise caution, and to bring a friend.