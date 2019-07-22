Ice cream shop owner stands up for Hong Kong protesters
A 'Lennon Wall' has been put up at Moo Shu Ice Cream in Centretown
A local ice cream shop owner is offering up her business as a space for people to support Hong Kong protesters demanding democratic reforms in their country.
Moo Shu Ice Cream owner Liz Mok has mounted a "Lennon wall" at her Bank Street store, where people can leave notes of encouragement for the protesters in her country of birth.
The Chinese-controlled city has been rocked by months of protests against a proposed bill that would allow residents to be extradited to stand trial in mainland China.
The bill has since been suspended, but thousands of protesters still took to the streets Sunday demanding democratic reforms, one day after violent clashes between anti-government protesters and police.
"We built our business on staying true to my authentic experience of Hong Kong," Mok told CBC Radio's All In A Day on Friday.
"We are a business that is relatively successful, and we owe those profits to what I have been given from my culture," she said. "It just seemed disingenuous for me to kind of profit off of my culture but not talk about what's going on."
Messages of support
Lennon walls — which first appeared in Prague in 1980 as a tribute to John Lennon — have sprung up in Hong Kong and around the world over the last month, giving people spaces to share notes of encouragement and other messages with protesters.
Mok said the wall is for people like herself who want to say or do something, but aren't able to join the protests in Hong Kong.
"There are many people out there that want to support Hong Kong as well. [This] was a chance for them to come together and do something tangible," Mok said.
"People recognize that this is a way for them to kind of take part, too."
Most of the messages on the board are kind and loving, Mok said, but some people who are against the protests leave behind more negative notes.
They've decided to take those ones down, she said.
"If they wanted to express support for Beijing and the [Chinese] government, then there are other platforms to do that," she said.
