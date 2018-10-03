'Above and beyond': Hydro workers share stories of tornado cleanup

Hydro Ottawa workers who laboured around the clock to repair the city's tornado-ravaged power grid said the devastation was unlike anything they'd ever seen.



The front-line workers spoke to Ottawa Morning's Hallie Cotnam at an event held to honour their dedication and join the call for a National Lineworker Appreciation Day. That push is coming from the Canadian Electricity Association, which would like the day marked each July 10.

Gordie Morrice

Gordie Morrice has decades of experience as a hydro worker, but was still shocked by the damage left by the tornadoes that tore through Ottawa and Gatineau. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Gordie Morrice, 58, has decades of experience on the job, but was still stunned when he saw the dozens of hydro poles downed by the storm.

"I have worked through many storms and I have never seen the carnage like this," he said. "I have seen it on TV, but never at home."

Morrice rejects the notion he and his colleagues are heroes.

"We were doing our jobs. We are trained for that."

Morrice said that doesn't mean the support the workers have received from the public is unappreciated.

"They realized that this was above and beyond what anyone had seen," he said. "They would drop by with words of encouragement. They would drop by with a snack or a coffee or some food."

Patrick Brisson

Patrick Brisson shows off the view from a bucket truck during a special event on Tuesday. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Patrick Brisson remembers entering one of the city's hardest-hit neighbourhoods shortly after the storm passed,

"We saw the roofs and the trees and people stuck in their homes.... That hit hard."

Brisson, 32, had a baby waiting back home, but said he didn't think twice about putting in 16-hour days. He knew people needed their power back so they could start putting their lives back together.

"You know people are relying on that," he said.

Shawn Ryan

Shawn Ryan said the devastation left by the tornadoes was hard to comprehend. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Shawn Ryan is following in the father's footsteps as a lineman, and said he was thinking about him while he worked days on end to restore power after the tornado.

"I do remember the ice storm in 1998, because my dad was a lineman and he was gone for two weeks," he said.

Ryan, 34, said the devastation was hard to comprehend at first.

"It was just mass destruction. I couldn't believe it," he said. "I couldn't believe that nobody was killed. That is what I thought."

Jeff Hand

Jeff Hand said one of the hardest parts of the cleanup was disconnecting homes that were simply too badly damaged to have power restored. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Like his colleagues, Jeff Hand recalls the moment he first witnessed the devastation.

"I was on Colonnade [Road] the first time I saw it, and it was something you would see on television that never happens around here."

Hand said one of his most difficult jobs that week was disconnecting homes that couldn't safely have electricity restored.

"Just to see the people's faces, realizing what happened to their home — that was hard for me."