4 young adults charged after lengthy human trafficking investigation

WARNING: This article contains allegations of abuse.

Someone who was allegedly being sexually exploited since 2019 is now safe, and four other people — all from Ottawa and all in their 20s — are facing human trafficking charges, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

A Wednesday morning OPP news release painted a picture of a wide-ranging investigation that began in October 2022, when "police were made aware of a female youth being human trafficked across Ontario and Quebec."

Several agencies worked on the case, according to the OPP: its own human trafficking unit; Ontario's human trafficking partnership, known as the IJFS; local police officers in Ottawa, Kingston and Akwesasne; and FINTRAC, the federal financial intelligence service.

OPP didn't say when or where the four people were arrested. They range in age from 22 to 26 and face a total of 23 charges.

All are accused of trafficking in persons and procuring sexual services. Three of the four have been charged with advertising sexual services, while other common charges include getting material benefits from trafficking and sexual services.

The 26-year-old faces 11 of the charges, including assault, sexual assault and having a prohibited weapon.

They and one other accused remain in custody, while OPP said the other two have been released until their next court appearance.

As is often the case, OPP said they suspect other people may have been affected and anyone with information can call their local police department or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

For anyone who has been sexually assaulted, there is support available through crisis lines and local services via the Government of Canada or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database . The OPP suggests the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010​​.

If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, call 911.