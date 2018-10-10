Ottawa police arrest man in human trafficking case

An Ottawa man faces nine charges after a woman told police she'd been the victim of human trafficking.

The force's human trafficking unit began investigating after a woman in her early 20s came forward with her experience, police said Wednesday.

On Oct. 9, police charged the 28-year-old man with with a string of trafficking-related offences, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

He is being held in custody.

Police strongly believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5005.