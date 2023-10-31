Ottawa wooing developers to turn offices into homes in ailing downtown

Turning empty workspaces into downtown housing could be a remedy for what ails Ottawa, but getting developers to take on the expensive projects may require more than what city staff have on the table.

Somerset ward Coun. Ariel Troster understands both the rewards and the scope of the challenge.

"It's no secret that downtown Ottawa has changed a lot. It's changed during the pandemic, and I don't think we're ever going to see it go back to the way it was," Troster said.

"The existing residents that live in downtown Ottawa, they want more services, they want a hardware store, they want more grocery stores. What we need for all of those things and for downtown to thrive is more people living in the core."

Empty towers give a derelict appearance to the area, Troster said, but also represent an opportunity that some developers are already seizing.

CLV Group and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 473 Albert St. in 2019, tore out everything but the concrete skeleton and elevators, and then rebuilt the post-war era office tower as a luxury apartment building.

Now, The Slayte's 158 units are nearly full.

"You build as if you're building from scratch," said John Cosentino, a regional property manager with InterRent. "We're just thrilled and happy that we're doing our part."

Coun. Ariel Troster hopes that the city's plan to ease the path to converting office towers into apartments will help enliven the downtown core. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Office vacancies high, available rentals low

City staff cited the Canadian Urban Institute in a report making the case for a conversion program, saying a 10 per cent office vacancy rate and 3 per cent housing vacancy rate are "healthy."

With higher office vacancy and lower housing vacancy, Ottawa's downtown is far from healthy.

"It's just sad to drive around and see empty buildings not being used," said Cosentino, who suggested that most of Ottawa's empty towers — mostly built around the same time — have potential.

Yet, they pose challenges as well.

Only the concrete form and elevators were retained from the original office tower at 473 Albert St. when it was converted into a luxury apartment building called The Slayte. (The Slayte)

On a tour of the upscale apartment, Cosentino described how having the elevators and stairs situated at the building's centre forced designers to become creative with unit layouts, and how a mechanical room on the roof had to be raised a storey to allow for amenities like barbecues, fire pits and a year-round hot tub.

In an interview from her home, Troster noted the more costly but less glamorous task of redoing all the plumbing.

"What I did hear from housing developers that are interested in doing conversions of this nature is that they're very expensive and it is very tough to make them affordable," she said.

"What I heard from the public is we need more affordable housing downtown."

Merging those realities would be difficult, she said.

The Slayte has ten affordable units in the range of $1,500, with other suites costing as much as $3,600.

Finding the 'sweet spot'

Years before the pandemic turned business districts into ghost towns, the City of Calgary was already facing the challenge of revitalizing its downtown.

Its incentive program, which provided millions of dollars of funding to developers, proved popular.

But Troster doesn't think that would fly in sprawling Ottawa.

"We have a ton of infrastructure, thousands of kilometres of roads that we need to maintain," she said. "It's hard to find that sweet spot in terms of the value proposition... The bang for our buck is still investing in nonprofit, deeply affordable housing development."

When developers converted this downtown Ottawa office tower into an apartment building, they tore out the inside and replaced all the windows. But the concrete frame remains. (The Slayte)

Troster also noted council's recent concerns about providing city dollars to developments that would go ahead with or without the city's financial support, pointing to the rejected tax break for the airport hotel.

But she said she's also contemplating further amendments to the city's proposal, raising the possibility of providing flexibility on fees to developers who convert buildings — if there's evidence the property has already made a payment to the city in lieu of creating new parkland.

Troster said changes the city is proposing will speed up the development process and could save developers hundreds of thousands of dollars. Combining their work with initiatives from the provincial and federal governments, including a recently announced GST rebate, could prove a more sustainable financing method.

Cosentino's top priority was not funding, but removing bureaucratic obstacles, saying "let's get things moving."

As councillors at city hall debate the proposal on Wednesday, construction crews just blocks away will be gutting an office tower that's destined to became his team's next residential project.