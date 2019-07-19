City wants more of a mental health focus for homelessness program

As it plans how to spend millions of dollars in funding on its "Housing First" program, Ottawa is looking to have more mental health support for homeless people included in those new builds.

In a memo released Thursday, the city's general manager of community and social services said going forward it wants housing providers to give more than just a roof over a person's head.

That recommendation came from a review of the program the city started late last year.

Housing First is an approach that sees the city find a home for homeless people before trying to address mental health issues or other concerns.

The city's program has housed hundreds of people, but also faced criticism for issues including inadequate subsidies.

One landlord in the program had his apartment trashed by a client who seemed to have little contact with support.

An Ottawa landlord had his unit trashed after participating in the housing first program. The city is planning a new worker who will work with landlords as part of the program going forward. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

The city has $40.7 million of federal housing money to spend over the next five years.



"Moving forward, the program will put greater emphasis on clients' recovery from addiction and mental health issues, which is the main cause of homelessness in our community," reads the memo, signed by Donna Grey.

The city also wants to create a housing specialist position that would work with landlords and ensure they are paid for their units when they are in the program.

"They will assist in resolving issues that put the tenancy at risk, including mediating with the landlord and other tenants, and supporting clients through any Landlord and Tenant Board process," reads the memo.

The program is run by social agencies.

The city is asking for new applications from those agencies to run programs. Successful applicants will start receiving money next year.