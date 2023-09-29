Ottawa to get $176M from federal housing fund

The federal government is pledging to give Ottawa about $176 million through a housing deal that commits the city to loosen zoning rules to allow more units in return.

The money comes from the federal government's $4-billion Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), which Housing Minister Sean Fraser has been doling out to cities that show "ambition" on helping speed up construction.

Federal and municipal officials announced the agreement on Monday at the site of an Ottawa Community Housing project at Wateridge Village on a former east-end military base.

In a media release, the federal government said the deal will fast-track more than 4,400 housing units in Ottawa over the next three years, while spurring development of thousands more over the decade.

Referring to the multimillion dollar deal as a "huge downpayment," Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said the city worked hard to get as much money as it could from the federal government.

"I think our job at the City of Ottawa, and with the support of our federal partners, is to make it as easy as possible to build as fast as possible," Sutcliffe said at the Monday morning announcement.

"Then it's up to the development community and to homebuyers to take it from there."

The announcement comes less than three months after city council asked staff to look at allowing four units on all serviced lots as part of an ongoing zoning bylaw review.

Fraser has talked up that policy, which would allow fourplexes even in low-density areas, in his negotiations with cities across the country. At least one city, Windsor, Ont., that didn't make the change lost out on the money.

The media release announcing Ottawa's deal said it "will allow for more housing options in the city, including more rental, affordable, and missing middle-housing, with up to four units as-of-right through their comprehensive By-Law Review process." It does not mention any distinction between serviced and unserviced lots.

Fraser was not at Monday's announcement, which instead saw Kanata–Carleton MP and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds standing beside the mayor.

"Business as usual will not solve the drastic housing challenges that we face today," she said. "We need systematic change to how we build housing in this country."

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds, seen here during Question Period in the House of Commons on Oct. 16, 2023, attended Monday's announcement alongside Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

What Ottawa will need to do for the cash

The city's application, approved by council in July, listed nine separate actions to speed up housing construction in Ottawa. They include:

Using HAF money to support non-profit affordable housing projects that are ready to build but lack funding.

Easing zoning rules around major transit stations to allow taller buildings.

Making city-owned land available quickly for affordable housing.

A community improvement plan providing financial incentives for affordable housing.

Streamlining planning approvals.

An on-site stormwater management tool to support multi-unit infill developments.

Council had also pledged to implement a provincially imposed policy to allow three units as of right. That would now be superseded by the four-unit policy, which council would still have to pass as part of the new zoning bylaw.

The federal government's media release says the city has agreed to introduce the bylaw in the first half of 2024.

Sudds would not speculate on what will happen if the city doesn't pass those changes, while the mayor insisted that the bylaw will not be fast-tracked and will undergo the usual level of public consultation.

Another commitment — clearing bureaucratic hurdles to converting office space into housing — already passed council in November.

Housing shortage requires huge investment

When council passed the action plan, the city estimated those efforts would together support the creation of nearly 7,000 housing units, rather than the 4,400 estimated in the new deal.

Monday's announcement follows deals with London, Ont., for $74 million, Halifax for $79 million, Mississauga, Ont., for $113 million, Vancouver for $115 million and Toronto for $471 million, among others.

Across Canada, the HAF aims to trigger construction of hundreds of thousands of additional homes in the next decade.

But a 2023 report by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation estimated that the country will need about 3.5 million more homes by 2030 — beyond what would be built anyway — to push affordability back to 2004 levels.

Ontario alone will need about 1.5 million, according to the report.

Last year, there were 8,632 housing starts in Ottawa, according to CMHC, most of them apartments.

HAF money comes with conditions, as cities are subject to reporting requirements and progress reviews to make sure they're implementing commitments. Only part of the total will be released up front, with the rest coming in annual instalments over three years.