City gets $7M to help house asylum seekers

The City of Ottawa will get $7 million to help deal with short-term housing pressures from refugee claimants, the federal government announced Friday afternoon.

"This funding for Ottawa and the recent funding provided to Toronto assist our key partners in securing temporary housing for those in need, including asylum claimants," Border Security Minister Bill Blair said in a news release.

Last summer, Mayor Jim Watson wrote to the federal government asking for more support to help house asylum seekers. At the time, he said the city had incurred a $5.7-million housing deficit that he believed was related to refugee claimants.

The city has been forced to rely on motel rooms to house many people as shelters hit capacity.

Province wants more

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government has repeatedly accused the federal government of failing to pay its share of the cost of housing migrants.

In the release, Blair said he will continue to work with Ontario Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod on the issue.

"I continue to engage with Minister MacLeod on this issue of shared jurisdiction to reach agreements that would address the temporary housing needs in our communities. I continue to believe the Government of Ontario has a role to play."

Watson welcomed the new funding on Friday. He said it will help with both short-term costs, and to pay for longer-term solutions.

"This funding will also help the city increase the development of additional affordable housing to reduce our reliance on hotels/motels as temporary shelters," Watson said in a statement. "We are grateful to the Government of Canada for its commitment to addressing the impacts of global migration on the City of Ottawa."