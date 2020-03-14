Ottawa Hospital, CHEO limit visits due to COVID-19
Number of cases continues to rise in Ottawa
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO, the city's children's hospital, have both adjusted their rules regarding visitors in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
CHEO's change in policy went into effect Sunday. It means the hospital will now screen all visitors upon entry to CHEO's main campus, and soon at all sites across the region, too.
Only one person — a parent, guardian or family representative — will be allowed to accompany patients to the emergency department, clinic or outpatient areas.
Two people will still be allowed to accompany any patients required to stay overnight. Only those who have been assigned passes by the hospital will be permitted to stay bedside.
CHEO is also banning siblings from visiting the hospital.
The Ottawa Hospital changed its policy on Saturday, limiting visitors to one per patient. All visitors must also be at least 12 years old.
They will also deny entry to any visitor who has a cough, cold, fever or other symptoms of coronavirus.
People are asked to coordinate their visits to the hospital to avoid multiple visitors arriving at the same time.
According to the hospital, some units have instituted additional restrictions to protect vulnerable patients.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.