Ottawa Hospital employee charged with voyeurism

A man working at the Ottawa Hospital's General campus has been charged with voyeurism for allegedly taking photos or video of a woman in a change room earlier this week.

The incident happened Wednesday while the 26-year-old suspect from Innesville, Ont., was on duty at the hospital, Ottawa police said.

He is expected to appear in court Feb. 12.

Investigators are concerned there could be more people affected and are asking anyone with information to call the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).