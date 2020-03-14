Ottawa Hospital limits visits in response to COVID-19
In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, the hospital said it's limiting visitors to one per patient, and all visitors must be at least 12 years old.
The Ottawa Hospital has adjusted its rules regarding visitors in response to COVID-19.
They will also deny entry to any visitor who has a cough, cold, fever or other symptoms of coronavirus.
People are asked to coordinate their visits to the hospital to avoid multiple visitors arriving at the same time.
According to the hospital, some units have instituted additional restrictions to protect vulnerable patients.
So far, other hospitals in the National Capital Region have not adjusted their visitor policies in response to the virus.
