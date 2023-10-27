The Ottawa Hospital asks people to avoid general campus after transformer fire

The Ottawa Hospital asked members of the public to avoid its general campus on Smyth Road after a fire broke out in a transformer Friday afternoon.

At about 3:45 p.m., Ottawa Fire Services responded to a call reporting the transformer fire in a hydro vault on the third floor of the hospital, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ottawa fire said nobody was injured, but some patients were transferred from the west wing to the east wing of the fourth floor to avoid smoke and shelter in place.

As of about 6 p.m., approximately 100 patients had been relocated. Those patients were relocated throughout the building, a hospital spokesperson said in an email.

People in need of immediate medical attention should instead visit other emergency departments in the city, the spokesperson added.

"It's really not a concern from flames. It's actually the smoke conditions right now that we're trying to mitigate and we're trying to deal with," said Ottawa fire Chief Paul Hutt. "We're not going to leave until it is safe for everybody."

About 75 firefighters and 25 fire trucks responded to the scene, Hutt said.

The fire was declared under control at 5:26 p.m., but crews were still working to ventilate the transformer room.

In an email to CBC, the hospital said it is assessing the situation and will share more information when it becomes available.