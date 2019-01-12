Hospital orderly faces sexual assault charge

Ottawa police charged a 46-year-old hospital orderly with one count of sexual assault Friday.

Police said the man, who was employed at the Ottawa Hospital's General campus, was charged after police received a complaint from a patient.

The woman, who made the complaint, had surgery in early December and alleges she was sexually assaulted by the orderly, police said.

Police said they are concerned there may be other victims.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Feb. 11.