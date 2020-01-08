Ottawa Hospital denies conference room used as morgue

The Ottawa Hospital is denying it's using conference rooms as temporary morgues.

On Tuesday, CBC reported on complaints from workers at the Ottawa Hospital who said they'd come across dead bodies in places they did not expect. According to the hospital employees' union, the bodies were being stored in areas of the hospital including conference rooms because the morgue was full.

On Wednesday, Dr. Alan Forster, vice-president of innovation and quality at the Ottawa Hospital, categorically denied bodies have been stored in conference rooms, but he acknowledged they've been stored in areas other than the morgue.

Forster told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning that due to a surge in the number of deaths in December, the hospital did temporarily place bodies in hazardous materials or hazmat rooms.

"That was for about a day or two. When we realized it was a problem, immediately we were working on solutions," Forster said.

Autopsy room re-purposed

Forster said "extra morgue capacity" was created by re-purposing an unused autopsy room that is properly refrigerated and ventilated. A separate storage room was also transformed into a makeshift morgue.

He also downplayed suggestions that deceased patients have been left in beds in hospital wards.

Forster said sometimes bodies are left in a ward "for up to several hours" so loved ones can say goodbye. "That helps to bring closure for families, and that's been something that hospitals have been doing forever," he said.

If the deceased is in a multi-bed room, they are sometimes moved to another space so family can see them privately and "achieve closure," Forster said, adding these rooms are clearly identified so staff aren't caught off guard.

Complaints about smell

The president of CUPE Local 4000, which represents support workers including some nurses, housekeepers, orderlies, tradespeople and secretaries, said members have complained about the smell.

"After a period of time there is an odour from the body itself," Lou Burri said.

"There are smells in hospitals," Forster said in response. "It can sometimes be very difficult to determine what the source of the smell is."

Forster said he visited the hospital's temporary morgue Tuesday and discovered an odour that turned out to be a burst pipe.

"Our building is old. We have over a 100-year-old building. We have plumbing that's old," he said.

Forster said the problem of strained morgue capacity exists across Canada and is due to the growing, aging population, as well as delays in identifying victims or contacting relatives to claim the bodies of loved ones.

Forster said a long-term solution would be to build a central morgue, like larger cities have. "I think that's an excellent idea," he said.