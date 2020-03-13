COVID-19 drill readies ER staff for the inevitable
Similar test run last fall saved lives after bus crash, doctors say
The Ottawa Hospital has been conducting pandemic drills with its emergency department personnel to prepare them for the special challenges of treating a large wave of sick and infectious patients.
ER doctors, respiratory therapists and nurses worked through a simulation on Friday designed to refine and streamline the safe treatment and transport of a severely ill patient in the midst of respiratory failure.
"The hospital is working really hard to be as prepared as we can be for these patients," said emergency physician George Mastoras.
Mastoras said the "dry run" is meant to ready staff on the front lines of a health-care emergency.
It's the same kind of simulation the hospital credits with saving lives after the Jan. 11 Westboro bus crash.
Earlier simulation saved lives
On Nov. 16, emergency physicians and nurses practised a Code Orange mass casualty emergency at the hospital.
Just two months later, a double-decker OC Transpo bus slammed into a shelter overhang at the Transitway stop, killing three people and badly injuring many more.
"Every patient who was brought to this campus survived," said Dr. Glenn Posner, who oversaw Friday's drill.
Friday's patient was a high-tech simulation mannequin capable of blinking, moaning and, if loaded in advance, even sneezing ultrasound gel from its nostrils.
Transporting contagious patients
Friday's training was intended to iron the wrinkles out of the process of having emergency physicians, respiratory therapists and nurses don and doff personal protective equipment, including N95 masks and clear plastic visors.
The hospital has also worked out the complicated process of how to transport contagious and seriously ill patients up to the hospital's intensive care unit.
To do that, a security team will create a perimeter as the patient is moved down the hallway to a service elevator. Housekeepers will follow, disinfecting the area.
"There's a lot of moving parts in a simulation like that," observed Dr. David Gruber, who led the intubation exercise in a sealed room with negative air pressure.
The aim is to limit the spread of infection, but Gruber said everyone involved is keenly aware of the risks.
"You're always weighing risks and benefits, so naturally you are taking a risk just by leaving the house, by being in the hospital, by taking care of patients, but at the end of the day you have to consider what you are providing for that cost."
Mastoras said no matter how well prepared the hospital may be for the inevitable arrival of critically ill patients, he's hopeful the assessment centre at Brewer Arena that opened Friday will help "deflect" at least some of the volume of patients from the ER.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.