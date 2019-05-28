Man shot and killed at Ottawa apartment complex

A man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex south of Ottawa's core Monday night.

Ottawa police said it happened at about 10:40 p.m. on Heatherington Road east of Albion Road North.

Investigators were still working to confirm the24-year-old victim's name and notify family as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Nobody has been arrested, according to the major crime unit, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 613-236-1222 extension 6493.