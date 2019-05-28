Skip to Main Content
Man shot and killed at Ottawa apartment complex
Man shot and killed at Ottawa apartment complex

The unidentified 24-year-old victim appears to have been shot outside a building on Heatherington Road at about 10:40 p.m. Monday.

Victim appears to have been shot outside building on Heatherington Road

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Heatherington Road May 27, 2019. (CBC)

A man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex south of Ottawa's core Monday night.

Ottawa police said it happened at about 10:40 p.m. on Heatherington Road east of Albion Road North.

Investigators were still working to confirm the24-year-old victim's name and notify family as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Nobody has been arrested, according to the major crime unit, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 613-236-1222 extension 6493.

