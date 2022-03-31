Man, 40, facing 2nd-degree murder charge in city's latest homicide
Police allege Jean Fenelon beat Marie Gabriel, 24, to death. Her bludgeoned body was found Monday in a home on Heatherington Road.
Ottawa police have laid a second-degree murder charge in relation to a homicide earlier this week.
Police received a call about a suspicious death at about 9:45 a.m. Monday, and responded to a home on Heatherington Road near Albion Road.
The victim was identified by police Tuesday as 24-year-old Marie Gabriel of Ottawa. Police said the victim was beaten to death.
On Thursday, police said 40-year-old Jean Fenelon of Ottawa has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. The accused is expected to appear in court that same day.