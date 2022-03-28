Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead on Heatherington Road

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead on Heatherington Road Monday morning.

Police received a call about a suspicious death at about 9:45 a.m. Monday, and responded to an Ottawa Community Housing complex in the 1400-block of Heatherington Road, according to police spokesperson Const. Martin Dompierre.

In the afternoon, police said they were in the process of identifying the woman and notifying next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anyone with an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.