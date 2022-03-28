Skip to Main Content
Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead on Heatherington Road

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead on Heatherington Road Monday morning.

Police working to identify woman, notify her next of kin

CBC News ·
An Ottawa police vehicle guards the scene of a suspicious death on Heatherington Road on Monday. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC)

Police received a call about a suspicious death at about 9:45 a.m. Monday, and responded to an Ottawa Community Housing complex in the 1400-block of Heatherington Road, according to police spokesperson Const. Martin Dompierre.

In the afternoon, police said they were in the process of identifying the woman and notifying next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anyone with an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime scene tape blocked off several Ottawa Community Housing units on Heatherington Road. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC)
