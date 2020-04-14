90-year-old man's death in Ottawa investigated as a homicide
Ottawa police say they suspect someone killed a 90-year-old man whose body was found in an apartment building in the Britannia area early Tuesday morning.
Body found in apartment in Britannia area early this morning
Ottawa police say they suspect someone killed a 90-year-old man whose body was found in an apartment in the Britannia area early Tuesday morning.
Police said in a tweet his body was found in a building on Grenon Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.
They did not say anything about suspects or arrests.