90-year-old man's death in Ottawa investigated as a homicide
90-year-old man's death in Ottawa investigated as a homicide

Ottawa police say they suspect someone killed a 90-year-old man whose body was found in an apartment building in the Britannia area early Tuesday morning.

Ottawa police investigate a homicide at an apartment building on Grenon Avenue April 14, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Ottawa police say they suspect someone killed a 90-year-old man whose body was found in an apartment in the Britannia area early Tuesday morning.

Police said in a tweet his body was found in a building on Grenon Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.

They did not say anything about suspects or arrests.

