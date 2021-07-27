Nova Scotia man identified as Ottawa homicide victim

Ottawa police have identified the victim of Monday night's fatal stabbing in the city's downtown core as 19-year-old Eric Hewer of Sydney, N.S.

Police officers were called to the intersection of Albert and Metcalfe streets just before 8:40 p.m. Monday where they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

Both men were rushed to hospital, where Hewer was later pronounced dead. The second victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up Tuesday indicated Hewer had been out celebrating his 19th birthday, as well as the fact he had just moved to Ottawa for work.

Cape Breton group working in Ottawa

Hewer was part of a group from Cape Breton working in Ottawa for a mechanical installation company building an Amazon distribution centre, according to friends and family.

Aaron Hewer says his older brother Eric 'loved everyone around him so much and he was such an amazing guy.' (Submitted by Aaron Hewer)

"Eric was such a big-hearted, loving person. He loved everyone he came across," said older brother Aaron Hewer.

"He was the kindest person I've ever met in my life."

Hewer's childhood friend Shadan Simmons said he had just spoken to Hewer at work on Monday. Simmons was part of the group from Cape Breton working in Ottawa.

"The best job any of us has ever had. We don't get jobs like this in Cape Breton," Simmons wrote in a message to CBC. "So sad to see him go. So young, had so much life ahead of him. Huge heart he had. So sad to see his journey cut short."

Two family friends set up the online fundraiser Tuesday to support Hewer's mother, who also lost her husband — and Hewer's father — 19 years ago in a vehicle crash.

"Our hearts are forever shattered to see our friend have to fight through another tragic loss," organizers Shelley Hillier and Becky Maciorowski wrote on the fundraiser page.

"This is something no mother should ever have to endure."

This is Ottawa's 12th homicide of the year. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers.