Newly homeless and facing an uncertain future

An Ottawa woman with multiple sclerosis has moved into a hotel room as part of the emergency shelter system after finding little help from the city to avoid becoming homeless in the first place.

On Friday Bobbi Assoun, 47, moved out of the two-bedroom apartment where she had lived with her daughter and is now living out of a hotel in east Ottawa.

Just last week, she said she wasn't sure where she'd end up once her lease expired July 31.

"I'm thoroughly exhausted," Assoun told CBC on Wednesday afternoon.

"I think [being in a hotel has] calmed me down a lot more because the prospect of going into an actual shelter just terrified me."

She had moved again within the hotel earlier in the day to a more accessible room, though she had difficulty getting to the hotel room door in her wheelchair.

Assoun, who suffers from chronic pain related to her MS, has been unable to work for several years and relies entirely on income from the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP).

In mid-May, she said her teenage daughter moved out of their apartment, triggering an immediate $482 cut to Assoun's monthly ODSP benefit. Her ex-spouse also ceased child support payments at that point, she said.

The City of Ottawa has said it has no program to temporarily subsidize rent for people who've taken a sudden hit in income.

Her reduced income and the move has made it harder for her to use medical marijuana to treat her chronic pain, while aggravating her symptoms.

She said she's now using using a prescription opioid more frequently.

'Not having control over my own life'

Assoun struggled with tears describing the uncertainty about where she will end up in the long-term and her fears that she'll have little say in that placement.

"[I don't like] not having control over my own life and being in places that I don't know," she said.

"I don't know where I'm going to end up."

Assoun had been looking for help to keep her in her apartment long enough to find a more affordable place. The City of Ottawa says it has no program to temporarily subsidize rent for people who've taken a sudden hit in income.

Assoun had hoped to avoid this emergency when she applied for a spot in social housing six years ago.

While waiting for something suitable, she'd been paying market rent and moving frequently.

In 2013, she also rejected a spot in Ottawa Community Housing after viewing it with her daughter because they didn't feel safe there.

Applicants to Ottawa's social housing registry are permitted to turn down offers but are removed from the waitlist after the third rejection.

The City of Ottawa declined CBC's request for an updated interview about Assoun's situation.

Call for earlier intervention

Assoun said a city employee explained to her some of the supports and programs that she could access now that she was officially homeless.

"I had no idea how many services there were for when you are homeless. I wish those services were there for before you go homeless," she said.

"Whether it be a hotel or a homeless shelter, I just don't think we should have to get to that point before we can get help and now that's what I'm faced with."