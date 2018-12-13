'Tis the season for vehicle thefts. Here's how to stop it

'Tis the season for thefts from vehicles.

According to Ottawa police acting central district platoon Sgt. Corey MacNeil, the holidays often coincide with a spike in thefts from parked cars as busy shoppers leave valuables unattended.

"They get tired. They bring in their parcels and just throw them in the back seat of their car," says MacNeil. "It leaves an open opportunity for people to break into your car."

MacNeil is taking part in a public awareness campaign launched by the force Thursday encouraging residents to make sure their vehicles don't attract the unwanted attention of thieves.

"If your car looks brand new on the inside, with nothing shown, it's been our experience that they'll just move on to the next vehicle," he says.

The cards are available for free at all Ottawa community police centres, and can also be ordered or downloaded at ottawapolice.ca. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Here are his tips for avoiding a nasty holiday surprise:

Every time you leave a vehicle, double check to make sure its doors are locked.

Don't store parcels or shopping bags inside your vehicle. If you absolutely must, secure them out of sight in the trunk.

Place a bright yellow "all valuables removed" card — available for free at all community police centres or ordered/downloaded at ottawapolice.ca — in a side window (not the windshield).

If your vehicle is broken into, it's important to file a report with police, even if you doubt they'll ever find your stolen items. You may need a police report for an insurance claim, and the statistics also help police assign resources. And who knows — the thief may toss your belongings in a nearby bush if they panic, or if they just don't like what you bought for your Aunt Mildred.