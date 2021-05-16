Man missing after falling into water at Hog's Back Falls
Ottawa police say a man is missing after falling into the fast-moving water at Hog's Back Falls Saturday evening.
Search made difficult due to darkness, fast-moving water, police say
Emergency responders were called to the falls on the Rideau River just after 7 p.m., the Ottawa Police Service said in a media release.
Marine officers and firefighters searched the area, but as of 10 p.m. the man had not been located.
The darkness and the fast-moving water have made the search difficult, police said.