City to hire 6 more crossing guards

Just a day after adult crossing guards took up their posts at 10 more intersections near schools across Ottawa, the city's transportation committee has approved the funding for six more.

According to the city's own criteria, there was a need for crossing guards at 16 more intersections this school year, but the 2019 budget only allowed for 10.

We need to find that funding. We can't put kids' lives at risk. - Coun. Laura Dudas

On Wednesday, the committee agreed with Coun. Laura Dudas to close that gap, paying for the additional six guards through a $33,000 tax stabilization fund.

"It's about priorities. Our kids need to be safe going to school and coming back from school," Dudas said.

The new guards are in addition to 15 added in early 2019, midway through the previous school year. Dudas has asked staff to look at how to properly fund crossing guards, even when the money's not immediately available.

"If a location ... meets all the criteria and we know that kids are going to be unsafe, we need to find that funding. We can't put kids' lives at risk," she said.

6 new locations

The additional guards will be on duty at these locations:

Renaud Road and de la Melodie Street (Chapel Hill South, Orléans)

Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Voyageur/Vorlage drives (Orléans)

Hemlock Road and St. Laurent Boulevard (Manor Park)

Somerset Street and Breezhill Avenue (Hintonburg)

Varennes Boulevard and Sheenboro Crescent (Fallingbrook, Orléans)

Beausoleil Drive and Chapel Street (Lowertown)

If city council approves the extra spending, the guards will be hired this fall.

There are more than 230 crossing guards now on duty in Ottawa. The crossing guard program is overseen by the Ottawa Safety Council.