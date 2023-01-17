Hiking experts share survival tips after recent rescues

Hiking and rescue experts in Ottawa are urging people to be prepared when going into the woods after two separate hiking groups were rescued within the last month.

On Saturday evening, firefighters were called by hikers that couldn't find a safe way out of an icy area of the South March Highlands Conservation Forest in Kanata.

On Dec. 28, firefighters used snowmobiles to rescue another group out of the Marlborough Forest in south Ottawa.

"I'm not surprised, primarily because it can happen to anybody — even sometimes [for] the most experienced people, sometimes things just go awry," said Rob Burnfield, president of the Ottawa Outdoor Club.

Burnfield warned that in the woods, trees tend to block out sound.

"It's amazing how quickly sound disappears," he explained.

Burnfield advises new hikers to go on a well-marked, shorter trail. (Alexander Behne/CBC)

Winter can add to the confusion if you lose your way, according to Ottawa Volunteer Search and Rescue's president Lynn Dupuis.

"Your markers aren't necessarily there, the leaves are gone, it's white everywhere," said Dupuis. She warned in the winter, new trails can lead you down the wrong path.

"There are many people that go off trails, you know, snowshoeing and such. It's a little bit easier to do that in the winter than it is to go off trail in the summer, so it's very easy to get pointed in the wrong direction."

Going in prepared is key

Both Burnfield and Dupuis urge people to prepare before hiking. That means dressing for the conditions and bringing extra food, water and clothes — preferably ones that wick sweat.

Bringing in a cell phone that is well charged is a good idea, they said, so rescuers can find you.

"Assume you're going to get lost," Burnfield said.

He said bringing a paper map may help. If you are new to hiking, start small and go to a well-marked, shorter trail.

Experts say hiking in winter can make it easier to get lost. Dress for the conditions and bring extra food, water and clothes, they say. (Christer Waara/CBC)

One of the most important steps before you go out is to tell someone where you are going and for how long, she added.

Dupuis recommends the app from the national Adventure Smart program to share locations and for more hiking tips.

If you get into trouble

Dupuis said the first thing to do if you get turned around is to remain calm.

"Take a moment, breathe deeply and don't panic," she said. Then, you can try and locate yourself on a map or GPS.

"So you can retrace your steps, you know you can see the path you've taken and attempt to go back. And don't wait to call for help — I think that is also very important."

Once you call for help, stay where you are so emergency crews can find you, Dupuis said.

Beware of ice that can hide under snow, Burnfield added, so don't assume a flat area is ground. If you end up on ice, lay down flat and crawl off.