Speed limit set to rise on Highway 417
100-kilometre stretch east of Ottawa chosen for provincial pilot project
Ontario is raising the speed limit on Highway 417 east of Ottawa as part of a pilot project that could set the stage for higher limits across the province.
Starting sometime in September, the speed limit on a stretch of Highway 417 from Gloucester to the Quebec border will rise from 100 km/h to 110 km/h, Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod said Friday.
The pilot project will last two years, MacLeod said.
The roughly 100-kilometre stretch of highway passes communities including Casselman and Vankleek Hill.
The speed limit will also rise on Highway 402 between London and Sarnia, and on the Queen Elizabeth Way between St. Catharines and Hamilton, the Ministry of Transportation announced.
A fourth pilot project may follow in northern Ontario.
Public consultations are also planned "in the next few weeks" about higher speed limits, which already exist in six other provinces.
Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek said last week the province would review highway speed limits and would consult the public before raising them.
He said the threshold for a stunt driving charge, which comes with more severe penalties, will remain at 150 km/h in those pilot project areas.
