Ottawa police say people in two moving vehicles were shooting at each other on a highway through downtown Ottawa on Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, city police said it happened around 1:20 p.m., as the two vehicles were going west in the same lane of Highway 417 between the Parkdale Avenue and Metcalfe Street exits. It mentioned one vehicle was a white Mercedes-Benz.

Two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital that afternoon, police said. The man and woman, both age 25, didn't co-operate with officers and have been released from the hospital.

Police didn't say whether the two were in the same vehicle.

Ottawa police said the shooting was targeted and want people who may have seen something or caught footage of the shooting to contact its guns and gangs unit.

As the afternoon rush got underway Thursday, provincial police said there was a police investigation further west around the highway.

Police then indicated they were working to close the westbound highway, but in a since-deleted tweet indicated some lanes would stay open because of what closing it would mean for people getting home.