Queensway closed from Bronson to Carling through weekend

Four kilometres of the Queensway west of downtown Ottawa will close in both directions from Thursday night until Monday morning to allow crews to replace bridges over the O-Train and Canadian Pacific rail lines.

All lanes of Highway 417 between Carling and Bronson avenues will close at 8 p.m. Thursday, and won't reopen until 6 a.m. Monday.

Lane reductions and ramp closures will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday. The westbound on-ramp at Rochester Street was already closed Tuesday.

Eastbound detours will take drivers along Carling, Bronson and Isabella Street to rejoin the highway at Metcalfe Street.

(City of Ottawa)

The official westbound detour uses Booth Street and Carling to rejoin the highway at the Carling on-ramp.

(City of Ottawa)

Orangeville Street, which runs parallel to the highway, will be closed from Rochester to Booth.