A section of Highway 417 will be closed this upcoming weekend as crews install the main span of the new Harmer Avenue pedestrian bridge.

The highway is expected to close in both directions at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 and will remain closed until Oct. 20 at 11 a.m.

A new bridge truss will be lifted into place during the closure.

The 55-year-old bridge reached the end of its life cycle and was torn down last summer. The replacement bridge will feature glass panels, a steel roof and anti-slip flooring.

The eastbound on-ramps to the highway will be closed at Carling, Parkdale and Maitland avenues. The westbound ramps will be closed at Bronson Avenue, Rochester Street, Parkdale Avenue, Lyon Street and O'Connor Street.

The replacement for the Harmer Avenue Pedestrian Bridge, shown in a concept rendering, will have glass panels, steel roof and anti-slip flooring. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Westbound drivers are being advised to exit at Bronson Avenue while the highway is closed. They should then head south on Booth Street to Carling and then take Carling to the westbound ramp back onto the highway.

Eastbound drivers must exit at Carling Avenue and are being advised to continue east to Bronson Avenue.They can then head north on Bronson to Chamberlain Avenue and from Chamberlain east to Isabella Street.

From Isabella, they can take the eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe Street.

While the main span of the new bridge — an important link between Ottawa's Wellington Village and Civic Hospital neighbourhoods — is going in this weekend, the bridge itself isn't expected to open until at least mid-2020.