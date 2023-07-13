Avoid the Queensway again this weekend
Stretch of highway closed to build pedestrian bridge for future LRT station
Highway 417 will be closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. as part of the OC Transpo Stage 2 west extension.
A pedestrian bridge is being built to give easier access to the future Queensview station from Baxter Road.
The following ramps will be closed as part of the work:
- Eastbound on-ramps from Richmond Road.
- Eastbound on-ramps from Pinecrest Road.
- Eastbound off-ramp to Woodroffe Avenue.
- Westbound on-ramp from Maitland Avenue.
- Westbound on-ramp from Woodroffe Avenue.
- Westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road.
Detours
The westbound detour involves getting off at Woodroffe and turning right, making a left on Carling, another left at Richmond and one more at Pinecrest, before using the 417 on-ramp to get back on the highway.
Westbound drivers can also get off the highway and make a right at Woodroffe, turn left on Carling and another left on Richmond and turn right onto the on-ramp for the highway.
The eastbound detour will have drivers get off at Greenbank and turn right, make a left on Baseline Road and another onto Woodroffe before getting back on the highway.