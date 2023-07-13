Avoid the Queensway again this weekend

Highway 417 will be closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. as part of the OC Transpo Stage 2 west extension.

A pedestrian bridge is being built to give easier access to the future Queensview station from Baxter Road.

The following ramps will be closed as part of the work:

Eastbound on-ramps from Richmond Road.

Eastbound on-ramps from Pinecrest Road.

Eastbound off-ramp to Woodroffe Avenue.

Westbound on-ramp from Maitland Avenue.

Westbound on-ramp from Woodroffe Avenue.

Westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road.

Detours

The westbound detour involves getting off at Woodroffe and turning right, making a left on Carling, another left at Richmond and one more at Pinecrest, before using the 417 on-ramp to get back on the highway.

Westbound drivers can also get off the highway and make a right at Woodroffe, turn left on Carling and another left on Richmond and turn right onto the on-ramp for the highway.

The eastbound detour will have drivers get off at Greenbank and turn right, make a left on Baseline Road and another onto Woodroffe before getting back on the highway.