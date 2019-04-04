High school students explain why they walked out of school

Students across the province staged walkouts from class this afternoon to protest proposed changes to education by the Ontario government.

CBC went to three high schools to find out why students felt like they needed to walk out and what they hoped the protest accomplished.

Alwiya Hashim, Grade 12, Gloucester High School

Alwiya Hashim, in the center, is a grade 12 student at Gloucester high school and she took part in a student walk out to protest the changes to the education system proposed by the Ontario government. (Kate Porter/CBC)

"All the cuts that are happening within the system, so all the autism programs and all those are being cut as well as e-learning ...everyone has different kinds of learning and we can't just force them to do one specific kind."

Lucca Orsini, Grade 10, organizer at Gloucester High School

Lucca Orsini is a grade 10 student at Gloucester high school. He organized the walkout at the school. (CBC)

"I was reading the news and seeing all the changes and I thought we shouldn't be having these changes to our education and I wanted to protest against these changes. I saw a lot of schools doing it so I decided why not take leadership and organize it."

Anthony Caputo, Grade 12, organizer at Lester B Pearson Catholic High School

Anthony Caputo is a grade 12 student who organized the walk out at Lester B. Pearson Catholic high school. (CBC)

"There were a lot of other schools around Ontario organizing and I felt strongly about the cause so I felt that Pearson should participate in it."

"I was hearing a lot of changes to the curriculum such as sex education. How they are changing up the math curriculum, how class sizes are increasing and I just think that we should just have a manageable curriculum for both students and teachers."

Aileen Adan, Grade 12, Colonel By Secondary School

Aileen Adan is in Grade 12 at Colonel By secondary school, is worried about what the changes to the education system will mean for students. (CBC)

"The changes Doug Ford made to our education system is really ablist and classist. It effects people who can't afford many things in our society and people who have disabilities very tremendously. For example how the autism funding cuts really impacts people with autism and their families on a daily basis."

Sophia White, Grade 12, Colonel By Secondary School

Sophia White, on the right, wants to be a teacher and she's worried that changes to the education system could effect her future and other students. (Kate Porter/CBC)

"I'm studying to become a teacher so obviously it will effect me in the future. So I think with larger class sizes and teacher cuts it's already hard to focus as it is. A lot of my schoolmates were saying our classes are at full capacity also [and] with budget cuts to the autism program [it] is just not ok."

Nassima Marouf, Grade 11, Colonel By Secondary School

Nassima Marouf is in grade 11 at Colonel By secondary school she is worried about what mandatory e-learning classes will mean for education. (CBC)

"I'm walking out because I don't want to do the online courses. I don't want future generations to have to do math, chemistry, physics online. We really need our teachers in our classrooms to teach us. Having a teacher online from a private company who doesn't really care about our well-being to teach us isn't really what we want to see."

Scott Sharma, organizer, Colonel By Secondary School

Scott Sharma, on the left, is the organizer of the walkout at Colonel By secondary school. (Kate Porter/CBC)

"For me the first thing that I saw that got me interested in organizing it was the autism program funding being cut in schools. Having a brother who has gone through these programs because he has special needs I saw how important it was for him to contribute to my community and our community at home and I saw him really develop through the program and I was actually quite sad to see those programs be cut."

"I think it sends a message to the government that we're not going to be messed with. Students across our school board and across the province will be emailing their MPPs, walking on the legislature telling them and vocalizing our voices to say that these educational changes are not what we want. It's not 'for the people' as the government says and that we, frankly, say no to these changes."