Teen 'fight club' trend growing, principal warns

A newly surfaced video of a violent brawl between two boys near an Ottawa high school has administrators scrambling to halt similar teenage "fight clubs" during school hours.

The two-minute video, posted on social media Wednesday, shows two boys throwing punches and kicking each other while dozens of other teens stand around watching, laughing and cheering.

At one point, one boy grabs the other's jacket and punches him in the nose. The video ends when one of the boys falls backward, holding his nose.

Another video posted recently shows two boys fighting in front of a row of red lockers, presumably inside a school.

'A rash' of fights

In a letter sent Thursday to parents of students at South Carleton High School, principal Bill Arden wrote he's aware of "a rash of 'one on one' physical fights either being committed, or 'scheduled'" to occur during lunch, off school property.

The fights have been going on for the last two weeks, Arden wrote.

This is a very sad statement about adolescent society and is not isolated to South Carleton. - Bill Arden, principal

The school believes the latest video was filmed near South Carleton, but couldn't confirm whether the students involved attend classes there.

According to Arden's letter, participants are reluctant to back out of the prearranged fights due to "mounting peer pressure."

"This is a very sad statement about adolescent society and is not isolated to South Carleton," he wrote.

Teens could face charges

Arden warned participants could face charges, and urged parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of fighting, and help dissuade them from watching, filming or posting videos of the altercations.

Ottawa police said their school resource officers are looking into the incidents and trying to identify the individuals involved.

Last week, another video surfaced on social media showing four teenage boys punching and kicking another teen unconscious. Police said suspects have been identified in that case, and charges are pending.