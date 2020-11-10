Ottawa running out of high-dose flu vaccine for seniors

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says it's run out of high-dose flu vaccines just as flu season is getting underway, with limited amounts available from pharmacists and doctors.

These vaccines were recommended for people over the age of 65, but the provincial government only ordered enough shots for less than half Ontario's seniors.

That's caused a strain on the current resources at a time people are being asked to get the flu shot to avoid a "twindemic" hitting hospitals alongside COVID-19.

"No additional doses of the high-dose trivalent vaccine are anticipated to be provided to OPH or other health units in Ontario at this time," Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, wrote in a memo to council released Tuesday morning.

The doses allotted to Ottawa have all been sent to physicians offices and used up at community clinics, she said, adding the province has said it's given out all it has.

"The vaccine may still be available in some pharmacies or from some physicians in limited quantities," she wrote.

Get regular dose

Etches suggests people call their local pharmacy or physician to see if they have any of the high-dose vaccines left, but stressed even if there are no more available, seniors can still receive the regular vaccine.

"Both vaccines are effective and recommended for seniors. The most important thing is for seniors to get the vaccine that is available in their location without delay."

But even the regular doses appear to be in short supply.

Many pharmacies ran out of vaccines themselves late last month, frustrating residents who had booked appointments weeks in advance.

Rexall's website states "flu appointments have been cancelled due to a province wide supply issue" and the company is working to obtain more from the government.

According to the Shoppers Drug Mart website, none of its locations in the Ottawa area has any of either of the regular or high-dose vaccines available.

OPH community clinic time slots become available for appointments every Thursday.

Ontario says its flu season usually runs from late fall until early spring.