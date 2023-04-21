Man critically injured in car crash involving OC Transpo bus

Ottawa paramedics say they took four people to hospital, including one man with critical injuries, after a Friday morning collision on Heron Road involving a car and an OC Transpo bus.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release that they were called to a high-speed collision near Heron and Data Centre Road at about 4:50 a.m.

Firefighters had to free two people who were trapped in the wreckage, the department said.

Ottawa paramedics said both people were in the car and were taken to hospital. One man was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital and another adult had serious injuries, they said.

Two of the three bus passengers who were hurt were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Heron is closed between Clover Road and Riverside Drive. There are several OC Transpo bus detours in the area.

The crash happened about six kilometres south of Ottawa's core.