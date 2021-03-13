Police investigating collision at Hazeldean Road and Irwin Gate

Ottawa police are investigating a collision that led to serious injuries at the intersection of Hazeldean Road and Irwin Gate at approximately 11 a.m.

Fire crews were called to the scene, located in the city's west end, Saturday morning after receiving reports that two vehicles had been involved in a serious collision. One of the occupants was still trapped inside.

The door of the vehicle was removed to give paramedics access to the person, who was successfully extracted. They are now in the care of Ottawa Paramedic Services.

Police aren't releasing details about those involved in the crash at this time.

According to a media release, a section of the westbound lane of Hazeldean Road is closed, with eastbound traffic being reduced to one lane. Irwin Gate is closed to all traffic.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.