Worker suffers serious electrical shock

A 47-year-old man was seriously shocked by an electrical panel on a job site on Hawthorne Road Friday morning.

Ottawa paramedics said they were called to a waste management facility on Hawthorne Road, south of Rideau Road, at about 10:45 a.m.

The man suffered entry burns on his head and exit burns on both hands from about 600 volts of electricity, paramedics said.

Employees found him unconscious. By the time paramedics arrived, he was conscious but confused. He was treated to stabilize an irregular heartbeat.

The man was listed in serious condition when he arrived at the hospital, paramedics said.