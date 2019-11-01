Skip to Main Content
Don't go trick-or-treating this year, Etches advises
Ottawa

Don't go trick-or-treating this year, Etches advises

Ottawa's medical officer of health is recommending against children going from house to house for candy on Oct. 31, in keeping with existing public health advice meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Medical officer of health urging Ottawans to celebrate Halloween at home

CBC News ·
Raining on their parade: Drew Shouldice, 5, dressed as a thunderstorm to go trick-or-treating at Rideau Hall last Halloween. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Ottawa's medical officer of health is urging trick-or-treaters to stay home this Halloween.

Vera Etches told Ottawa city council Wednesday she's recommending against children going from house to house for candy on Oct. 31, in keeping with existing public health advice meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) also recommended against Halloween parties, suggesting people plan scary movie nights or scavenger hunts at home instead.

Ottawa is currently considered a COVID-19 hot spot, with OPH reporting more than 100 new cases most days in recent weeks.

Hospitals and health-care staff are under strain, and the city is one of three regions in Ontario ordered back to a modified version of Stage 2 pandemic restrictions on the weekend, forcing some businesses to close.

WATCH | The risks of trick-or-treating:

Trick-or-treating not a great idea this year in Ottawa, OPH says

53 minutes ago
0:52
Vera Etches, medical officer of health, says the city’s high rate of infection means that going door-to-door for Halloween isn’t recommended this year. 0:52
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now