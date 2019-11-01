Don't go trick-or-treating this year, Etches advises

Ottawa's medical officer of health is urging trick-or-treaters to stay home this Halloween.

Vera Etches told Ottawa city council Wednesday she's recommending against children going from house to house for candy on Oct. 31, in keeping with existing public health advice meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) also recommended against Halloween parties, suggesting people plan scary movie nights or scavenger hunts at home instead.

Ottawa is currently considered a COVID-19 hot spot, with OPH reporting more than 100 new cases most days in recent weeks.

Hospitals and health-care staff are under strain, and the city is one of three regions in Ontario ordered back to a modified version of Stage 2 pandemic restrictions on the weekend, forcing some businesses to close.

