Ottawa and Halifax's international airports will be part of a new federal program to streamline security, but not quite to the same level as six other major Canadian hubs.

The Ottawa International Airport Authority was disappointed to be left out of the program when it was announced last month.

Beginning June 21 at these airports, eligible airline passengers could keep their laptops, electronics and liquid in their carry-on bags and could clear airport security without having to remove their shoes, belts and jackets.

Eligible groups include NEXUS and Global Entry members, active members of the Canadian and U.S. military, aircrew and airport staff and Canadian police.

The Ottawa International Airport and Halifax Stanfield International Airport will start a pilot project that will bring in this option during peak periods by Aug. 23, according to a Tuesday news release from Transport Canada.

"Outside of these peak periods, a front-of-the-line service would be offered to eligible verified travellers," according to the department.

The security screening changes are in place full-time at Toronto-Pearson, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Montreal-Trudeau airports with the goal of easing congestion.

A Transport Canada spokesperson said the week of the original announcement those six airports where chosen because they're the busiest in the country, based on the volume of travellers, and that other airports may join the program in the future.

The airports with the full-time program each reported having more passengers than Ottawa and Halifax last year.