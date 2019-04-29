Ottawa gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault

Ottawa police have charged a 27-year-old gymnastics coach with sexual assault in relation to incidents alleged to have occurred in the last two months.

Klyne Pitpitunge was charged Sunday with sexual assault and sexual interference, which involves sexually touching a person under the age of 16.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims.

Pitpitunge worked at gyms on Lancaster Road north of Walkley Road, on Morrison Drive west of Greenbank Road and on Lacolle Way off Trim Road, according to police.

He was suspended from coaching when the investigation began, police said.