City will continue to test some graphic road safety ads after pulling others

Two advertisements showing bloodied people lying on the sidewalk in front of motor vehicles were pulled after members of the public and some city councillors complained.

Despite pulling some controversial road safety ads about jaywalking, the City of Ottawa's public works department will continue to test the rest of the ads and their graphic imagery.

Over the weekend, the public works department pulled ads that had sparked outcry on social media.

The ads, which depicted bloodied jaywalking victims lying on the ground in front of vehicles, faced widespread criticism from the public and some city councillors over where they seemed to lay blame.

The campaign is part of the "behavioural change" component of the department's larger road safety action plan to reduce serious collisions.

The department's action plan also focuses on street design improvement, enforcement and education.

"We know that engineering and enforcement are key to road safety, and that education toward road users' behaviour change is an equally important element," said Alain Gonthier, the city's general manager of public works, in a memo to council Monday.

"Ultimately, the goal of this campaign is to bring every road user's individual responsibilities in safely sharing the road to the forefront of public discourse," he added.

Gonthier said the ads were "not to lay blame on any one party or individual."

The department will continue to test the rest of the ads on social media platforms until next week, Gonthier wrote, which will guide the campaign's next steps in creative development.

Council will be invited to offer comments before the ad campaign is officially launched, he said.

Campaign succeeded at starting conversation: prof

The use of graphic imagery in road safety ads has been done in many different countries, said Jonathan Simon, a part-time professor and director of marketing communications at the University of Ottawa.

"It's a shocking campaign. It's supposed to start conversation," he said.

Ad campaigns like this are successful at generating conversation and awareness, Simon said, but less is known about the effectiveness of whether these ads can actually change behaviour.

Some people respond well to "fear-type tactics" in ad campaigns, whereas others might be more driven by the fear of fines or other enforcement measures, Simon said.

Time will tell if this type of campaign is a good move for the city, he said, and whether it could help lower the number of accidents.

"But in terms of getting the public to acknowledge that there's a problem and to get people talking about it — they've succeeded," he said.