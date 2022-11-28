Police investigating 2nd fire at seniors' complex in just over a week

Police are investigating two fires at an Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) seniors' complex in that occurred the span of nine days.

Three people were injured by inhaling smoke in the latest fire at Gladstone Terrace in the Little Italy neighbourhood on Sunday.

A 911 call reporting smoke in the six-storey building came in shortly before 10 a.m.

Firefighters discovered the fire had originated on the second floor and was spreading quickly. It was brought under control within about 15 minutes, but the entire building had to be evacuated.

A person in their 50s was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and two people in their 70s were taken to hospital for the same reason, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

All residents were able to return to their homes once firefighters had finished beating back the fire, according to a statement from OCH.

2nd fire in 9 days

It was the second fire at the building in just over a week.

On Nov. 19, some people had to be rescued from their balconies by firefighters after a fire tore through the Gladstone Avenue highrise.

Several people were treated by paramedics, Ottawa Fire Services said at the time.

At least two were taken to hospital in stable condition, the Ottawa Paramedic Service told Radio-Canada.

About 40 people were displaced by the fire.

"OCH continues to assist those displaced tenants with temporary emergency accommodations," the agency said.

In both incidents, OCH staff were on-site "immediately," the OCH statement said.

The agency also said it is co-operating with the investigation into the fires.