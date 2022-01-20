Call 753 maybe: Eastern Ontario to add third area code in March

Maybe we should start calling Ottawa "The Three"?

Starting March 26, the region covered by the 613 and 343 telephone area codes is adding a third: 753.

Canadian celebrity Drake popularized calling his hometown of Toronto the 6ix because of its 416 area code — and three will still be the shared number for all of eastern Ontario's area codes.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) made the decision to add 753 to meet the demand for new telephone numbers. It was announced in a news release on Wednesday.

"The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers," said the release.

The 613 area code was introduced in 1947. When the rise of cellphones created added demand for phone numbers, the 343 area code was introduced in the spring of 2010, the release said.

Residents and businesses in eastern Ontario that request a new phone number after March will only get one starting with 753 once previously existing codes are running out.

This area is not the only one in Ontario getting a new area code this year, in June some of eastern Ontario's neighbours in the 705 or 249 will add 683.