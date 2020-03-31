U of O settles men's hockey lawsuit for nearly $350K

The University of Ottawa has settled a lawsuit launched by some of its former men's hockey players over the cancellation of their 2014-15 season following allegations of sexual assault.

Two dozen former players sued for $6 million in 2017, alleging their reputations were damaged by the school's decision to end the season.

The plaintiffs did not include the two players charged with sexual assault stemming from a team trip to Thunder Bay, Ont. in 2014.

Those two players were found not guilty in 2018.

"Many of us had to change the course of our education and hockey futures," said former player Andrew Creppin, the representative plaintiff for the lawsuit, on Tuesday. "Some guys had to leave the city, others left the country."

In a statement, their lawyers said the settlement is worth nearly $350,000.

Andrew Creppin, then 24, was among 24 former players who sued the school. (CBC)

In a separate statement, the university said the settlement is in the best interests of both sides due to the legal costs involved, but does not amount to an admission of wrongdoing on its part.

The team returned to the ice in 2016 with new players and made the national championship in Halifax this season. That tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.